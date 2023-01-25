Cuttack : The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to increase the maximum age limit by four years for the recruitment of police constables in the 2022 advertisement for the same.

The court has also asked the government to extend the last date of application by another 10 days. The advertisement for recruitment of 4,790 police constables came out last year, and the age limit for the applicants was fixed between 18 and 23 years.

Hearing the petition filed by some aspirants, a bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra asked the Odisha government to issue a fresh advertisement on January 30. The extension of the age limit will only be applicable for the post of constables, the court said. (PTI)