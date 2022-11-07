Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government to ensure that heritage structures at the Jorasanko campus of Rabindra Bharati University are not tampered with. A petitioner in a PIL claimed that the room in which Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had interacted for the first time is now being used as an office of an association, and that a couple of rooms at the campus in the city have been remodelled.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj asked the state government and the university authority to ensure that heritage structures at the campus are not tampered with. It was alleged by petitioner Swadesh Majumdar that the structure had been tampered with despite the building being marked as grade one heritage. Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral house of Tagore, is one of the campuses of the state-run varsity. (PTI)

