Kolkata: The Calcutta High court on Thursday directed West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikari to appear before the CBI soon after he lands here this evening for questioning in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school.

After Adhikari's lawyer submitted that he is in Coochbehar in the northern part of the state and will travel by flight to Kolkata on Thursday evening, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay asked the Bidhannagar police to take him to the CBI office as soon as possible after he lands at the NSC Bose Airport here. Appearing for CBI, Assistant Solicitor General Billwadal Bhattacharya submitted before the court that the minister sought time from the agency through email to appear before it.

Justice Gangopadhyay earlier in the day directed Adhikari to appear before the CBI sleuths here by 3 pm. His lawyer submitted that he is to board a flight at 5 pm and reach Kolkata at 6.30 pm. The court directed the Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate to get in touch with the airport authority so that soon after the minister comes out of the flight, he can be taken by the force to the CBI office.

The court also said that if Adhikari is not on the flight, it will be treated as a hoax created to save himself from the court and the CBI and, in that case, the matter will be dealt with accordingly.

The matter will be taken up again on Friday at 10.30 am Justice Gangopadhyay had on May 17 directed the minister to appear before CBI authorities here by 8 pm on that day. CBI lawyer on Thursday informed the court that Adhikari did not appear on the designated date or thereafter.

The judge said that Adhikari has flouted orders, but the court, instead of initiating any contempt proceedings, was granting the minister time till 3 pm on Thursday. On a plea claiming that Adhikari's daughter got an appointment as a teacher, despite having secured less marks than the petitioner, the court had directed the minister to appear before CBI authorities.

Also read: Kolkata: Ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee appears before CBI in relation to SSC recruitment scam

PTI