Kolkata: Having lost all hopes on the West Bengal unit of BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set on directly taking up the task of conducting a thorough survey on political realities on the ground in West Bengal.

According to sources, the first point of the survey will be on how far RSS is active in West Bengal and the social activities that are being undertaken by the organization in the state.

The second point of the survey will be to have an estimate of the number of RSS workers, who were earlier active but have now become inactive. At the same time, the survey will also identify the basic hurdles faced by the RSS in continuing with its activities in the state.

Based on the findings, the survey team will prepare a report suggesting the avenues through which the RSS can reach out to as many people as possible, including in the remote rural corners of the state. The survey will be conducted in all the assembly areas in the state and for that purpose, RSS will appoint at least two field survey workers in each block.

RSS sources said that a special team from the RSS headquarters at Nagpur in Maharashtra will come to West Bengal for that purpose and the entire survey process will be monitored and supervised by these team members. The survey process will continue for a period of six months, following which the report will be submitted to Nagpur. On the basis of the findings, RSS will start the process of rebuilding its organizational network in the state.

Sources said that the survey will be conducted keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, for which RSS wants to strengthen its network in the state. The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his recent nine-day visit to West Bengal, chalked out several strategies to strengthen RSS’s network in the state. He gave special assignments to the office bearers of RSS in West Bengal.

Sources said that, during this visit, Bhagwat also had a meeting with BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and the Union minister from the state, Dr. Subhash Sarkar. A veteran RSS office-bearer in West Bengal told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity that there is a need to bring about some changes in the RSS style of functioning in West Bengal.

“We have to first know about the aspirations of the people of West Bengal and that is where the survey is necessary. This survey would have been done much before to have a feel of Hindu pulse in West Bengal and hence we demanded it again and again,” he said.

