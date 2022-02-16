Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said BJP government in Uttar Pradesh would ensure control over "mafia raj" and "goonda raj" while providing security to women from mischief makers. Addressing a rally in Sitapur, Modi said that having a BJP government means "having the freedom to celebrate festivals".

"BJP government in UP means continuous work for the welfare of the poor, double speed work on central schemes, control over mafia raj, goonda raj. Having a BJP government in UP means freedom to celebrate festivals and protection of sisters and daughters from mischief-makers," the prime minister said.

Criticizing the opposition over employment generation in the state, he said that from 2007 to 2017, the governments run by opposition parties were "unable to generate more than 2 lakh jobs whereas the Yogi Adityanath government created 4.4 lakh jobs in the last five years". He also said that the enthusiasm of the people shows that the "BJP will not only win in Uttar Pradesh but in all the five poll-bound states".

Taking a dig at the earlier Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments in the state, Modi said that "every grain of ration for the poor which were earlier looted by the mafia now reaches the beneficiaries". The Prime Minister also said that his focus has been to ensure that the poor do not remain hungry. "We have been staying awake so that the poor do not go to sleep hungry. The government is spending more than Rs 2 lakh 60 thousand crore on this. The poor may be of any class, be it Dalit, backward, he knows who supported him in the time of crisis and who went missing," said Modi.