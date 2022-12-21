New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Wednesday saw heated exchanges between the treasury benches and the Trinamool Congress members who alleged that the Centre was discriminating against West Bengal by stopping grants under MGNREGS.

Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the central government does not discriminate against any state on grants provided under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and asked states to follow central rules for the scheme. Rejecting claims made by TMC member Jawhar Sircar during question hour that the minister was giving a "one-sided" account of the development, Niranjan Jyoti said the member should have the courage to hear a political response to a political query.

"The government does not discriminate against any state on MNREGA, but there are certain rules of the central government that every state has to follow. "In 2019, the Centre had asked the West Bengal government to provide a detailed ATR (action taken report) on the central team's probe report. But, even after three years, suitable action was not taken despite reminders. In March 2022, the ATR was provided, which is being investigated," the minister told the House.

Niranjan Jyoti also told the House that another central team has also found irregularities in the scheme during 2019. "We do not discriminate against the poor and the state government should follow the central government rules and we are ready to give the grant," she said. TMC members created a ruckus in the House over the minister's answer, with Sircar alleging, "This is a very exaggerated one-side response. We can prove every word."

"This is political discrimination before our panchayat elections and you will face it in the House. Why are you killing MNREGA. From 1.17 lakh crore two years before, you have brought it to one lakh crore last year," he asked. Responding to him, the minister said, "If the question is political, the answer would also be political and the member should have the courage to hear the reply".

She said from 2006 to 2014, West Bengal was provided Rs 14,985 crore and from 2014 till now West Bengal has been given Rs 94,185 crore under the scheme. "We are not discriminating. All records are with us and the state government should follow central rules. From 2006 to 2014, 1660 crore labourers benefited under the scheme. "After 2014 till date we have increased the amount under MNREGA. While from 2006 to 2014, West Bengal has received Rs 2,13,220 crore under MGNREGS, while from 2014 till date a total of Rs 5,79,583 crore has been provided to the state under the scheme," she said.

In a written reply to the question, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said that MGNREGS is a demand-driven wage employment scheme and fund release to states and UTs is a continuous process. "As per the provisions of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the scheme. "Also, according to the provision of the scheme, if the state government is not fully successful in discharging its responsibility, then the Government of India has the right to issue appropriate guidelines as well as stop the release of funds.

"Accordingly, funds have not been given to only one state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current financial year 2022-23," the minister said. "During the current Financial Year 2022-23, an amount of Rs. 2,671 crore has been released for previous year's dues and Rs. 41,663 crore has been released for new works towards wages," Singh also said in his written reply. (PTI)