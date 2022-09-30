Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): The grisly Hathras gang rape incident in Uttar Pradesh completed two years wherein a girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused. But the kin of the deceased has not immersed the ashes of their doting daughter, hoping that the trial in the case will be brought to a logical conclusion by the court.

Even after two years, the family members are hoping that the perpetrators of the grisly incident will be awarded capital punishment. On September 14, 2020, a Dalit girl while working in the field at a village in Chandpa Kotwali police station limits in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, was gang-raped by the miscreants. The criminals also attempted to kill the victim. While undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the victim died.

The case was then taken up by the CBI and after the investigation, the charge sheet was filed against the four accused Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu and Luv Kush. They are currently lodged in the Aligarh jail. The brother of the deceased said, "Several promises were made after the demise of my sister. But they were not fulfilled. Assurance of bringing the case before a fast-track court was not done. Promise for job and housing facility is yet to be fulfilled. Although, we were given ex-gratia at the time of the incident. The trial in the case was lingering as deferment of several dates. We are staring at the court for justice."