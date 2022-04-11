New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged all citizens to stand together to secure a just and inclusive India, saying hate and violence are weakening the country. His remarks came a day after communal violence was reported in some states during Ram Navami processions, leaving one person dead, and clashes broke out on the JNU campus allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in a hostel during the festival.

"Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony. Let's stand together to secure a just, inclusive India," Gandhi said on Twitter. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that during the BJP rule, festivals are being used as events of hatred and violence. "Once upon a time, during festivals in India, people would wish peace prosperity and abundance. Now under the BJP rule, festivals have become events of hatred and violence. On the assassination of Gandhi and now on the murder of his values, only two words are relevant - 'Hey Ram'," Kharge said on Twitter.

Another Congress leader Manickam Tagore slammed the JNU incident. "It's New India of Modi sahib..For eating in hostel mess chicken and egg students beaten up by RSS arm ABVP in JNUChoice of food..what our children will eat now will be decided by Sanghis now ..Condemn it," Tagore said in a tweet, using the hashtag "JNUAttack". On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel allegedly over serving non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess. At least 20 people were injured in the violence, according to police.

PTI

Also read: Zero tolerance for indiscipline, Rahul Gandhi tells Punjab Congress