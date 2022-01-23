New Delhi: Two different intervention applications have been filed in the Supreme Court in the ongoing petition filed seeking an independent probe into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches. National President of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta and Hindu Front for Justice have moved separate applications seeking the intervention and to make themselves parties in the ongoing petition filed by Qurban Ali, who has sought an independent inquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court on January 10 agreed to hear a petition filed by Qurban Ali. And now, National President of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta and Hindu Front for Justice, in separate pleas want to be heard by the court in the ongoing petition against speeches delivered in Haridwar Dharam Sansad. Hindu Front for Justice in its intervening application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that there are various instances where allegedly hate speeches are delivered against Hindus and that should also be examined. Meanwhile, another application has been moved in the Supreme Court by the National President of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta seeking intervention and to become a party to the hate speech petition filed by Qurban Ali.

He has also sought action and lodging of FIR against the hate speech given by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Ittehad-e-Millat Council leader Tauqeer Raza and others. Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Sena and social worker had filed the petition through advocate Abhishek.

Besides Asaduddin Owaisi and Tauqeer Raza, Gupta has also sought to issue direction to the state government concerned to lodge FIR against president of All India Imam Association Sajid Rashidi, AAP politician Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for allegedly delivering hate speeches.

"That the petitioners (Qurban Ali) who belong to Muslim Community and who are follower of Islam are not supposed to raise objection against the affairs or activities related to Hindu Dharm Sansad. In fact, by way of aforesaid petition, an effort is being made to scandalise the spritiual leaders of Hindus. The Constitution provides equal protection to the followers of all faith and religion, in this context reference may be made to Article 19(1)(a) and (b) read with Article- 25 of the Statute, " the petitioner Vishnu Gupta said in his plea.

"Thus it is crystal clear that every citizen of this country has freedom of conscience, practice and propagation of religion. Therefore, holding Dharma Sansad by Hindus is protected by Article 19(a)(b) and article 25 of the Constitution. Therefore the objections of the Petitioner (Qurban Ali) in the aforesaid matter are against the constitutional scheme and encroachment on Fundamental right of Hindu's," the petitioner added.

The application filed by Vishnu Gupta said that the Hindu culture and civilization has been the victim of foreigners and the fact is corroborated by the fact that temples in this country have been converted into mosques by Muslim invaders right from the Khilji dynasty up to the Mughal dynasty. The petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali has sought an independent inquiry into the Haridwar Dharma Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against the minority community and the arrest and trial of people, who delivered hate speeches, inciting violence towards Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad conclave. The hate speeches were allegedly delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'. The plea filed by Ali said that the alleged hate speeches consisted of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing.

