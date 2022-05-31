Hassan (Karnataka): Tension gripped the Arasikere taluk in Karnataka's Hassan district on Tuesday after the vandalisation of idols in a temple by miscreants. The incident took place at the exhibition centre of Malekallu Tirupathi Hill. This 300-year-old sacred place is known as Chikka (mini) Tirupathi.

According to police, at least four miscreants vandalised the idols which were ready for installation. Police further added that the miscreants, who came to the premises of the temple on Monday, swam in the Kalyani (sacred water body of temple), resorted to smoking, despite objections and threatened to chase the labourers working in the premises.

Later, they went to the exhibition centre and vandalised the idols which were ready for installation and some were under construction to be set up in the temple premises. The miscreants used rods and other equipment to break the idols. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, District Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda and senior officers in the district rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the dog squad and forensic experts were also called in to collect clues.

After the news spread, Hindu activists and hundreds of people gathered at the temple premises. This led the police to beef up security at the premises and also maintain vigilance in Arasikere taluk. The temple is located 2-km away from the Arasikere town atop a hill and is revered by the people in the region. Further investigation is on regarding the vandalism. (With Agency Inputs)