New Delhi: On the day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation there, the Congress party, on Saturday, demanded answers from him if the abrogation of Article 370 has brought peace and harmony in the Union territory or not.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress' General Secretary Incharge KC Venugopal said, "The Union Home Minister has already given an assurance to the country when the Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation law was being passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The country is now expecting an answer from the Home Minister, what is the current status of Jammu and Kashmir as far as the law and order situation is concerned."

Congress' General Secretary Incharge KC Venugopal speaks to ETV Bharat

"So, I think Union Home Minister must answer the question if the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir has brought peace and harmony or has it created unhappiness among the people," he further added.

Hours after Amit Shah's arrival, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti also launched a scathing attack on him by saying that instead of reaching out, the Government of India opted for cosmetic steps that doesn't address the actual problem.

Apart from this, the Congress leader also slammed the Union Government over the rising fuel prices and problems that are being faced by the farmers for procurement of their crops.

He said, "We have called a meeting of PCC Presidents here in Delhi. CWC has decided a massive agitation from November 14 to 29 against the price rise and sufferings of the farmers. From gross root to the top level of party leadership will be participating."

Earlier today, Congress' former President Rahul Gandhi had also accused the Central Government of "failing" in all fronts by tweeting, "Farmer is upset, inflation is skyrocketing, clashes going on at the borders, India is still great, but the Central Government has failed."

However, Venugopal dodged the question of infighting going on within Congress's unit of Punjab, saying, "Congress will fight together, stand together and we will win back Punjab."

