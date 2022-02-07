Sonipat: Haryana's folk singer Sarita Chaudhary (56) was found dead at her Housing Board Colony, Sector-15 house in Sonipat on Monday. Her body was found lying in the bedroom with blood oozing out of her mouth.

Sarita, a principal at a Government Primary School in Sector 12, used to stay with her son and daughter. As per the information, her brother and daughter tried to contact her several times but she was not picking up the phone after which her relative along with the police personnel broke the door and entered the house.

Sector-27 SHO Praveen Kumar said, "the body of Haryanvi folk singer and teacher Sarita Chaudhary was found inside her house locked from inside. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the reason behind the death will be known only after the postmortem report. We are investigating the matter with all possible angles."

As per the relatives, Sarita's son Pramveer who use to stay with her mother was not at home since yesterday (Saturday). While her daughter Bulbul was in Delhi where she is preparing for UPSC. Sarita's husband Ombir has also passed away.

