Bharatpur: Rajasthan's Sikar police on Tuesday were informed about the suspected murder of a woman. Sikar police station in-charge Mahesh Meena who reached the spot sent the body for identification and post-mortem to the mortuary of the Sikri Health Center and later the deceased's family was informed.

Meena said, "The father of the deceased lodged a complaint against the miscreants and claimed that his daughter was kidnapped nine months back. He had lodged a missing complaint with the Khairthal police station of the district. In the complaint, the deceased's father alleged that around four months back, his daughter called him from an unknown number and told him that youths named Waheed, Fayad, Kammu, and Dinu took turns and allegedly raped her daily at gunpoint. These youths forcefully fed her beef and also forced her to offer Namaz and before she could tell him the location, the line got disconnected."

The deceased's father informed the police but the police did not take the necessary steps at that time. On Wednesday, after the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family and the police have started the probe into the matter, said police station in-charge Meena.