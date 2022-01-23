Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at a park named after him here to mark as 'Parakram Diwas' (Day of Valour) on his 125th birth anniversary.

Lal Khattar said, "Today's occasion gives us a golden opportunity to remember the freedom era of our country and the pivotal contributions made by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and many others who had made supreme sacrifices for country's freedom. I call upon the youth of the nation to dedicate their lives for serving the country while taking inspiration from the ideals and sacrifice made by Netaji."

Remembering Netaji for his unparalleled struggle for India, the chief minister said in that great era of the freedom struggle; when the county was struggling to get itself free from the clutches of British rule, Netaji along with his brave army of 50,000 Azad Hind Fauj had shaken the foundation of foreign rule.

The chief minister said as the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav to mark the celebrations of the 75th year of India's independence, 495 programmes with a slogan of 'Haryana bolega Jai Hind Bose' along with public participation are being organised across the state.

(IANS)

