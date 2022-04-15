Panipat: Three persons were burnt to death on Friday when the car they were traveling in went ablaze after it rammed into a truck. Police said that the incident took place on the Panipat-Rohtak national highway.

According to police sources, the car caught fire moments after colliding with the truck. They also said that the Panipat-bound truck was coming from Gohana and hit the truck from the side near Israna when the truck driver took a right turn to enter Anaj Mandi. Police said that bystanders were unable to rescue those inside the car adding that the deceased was yet to be identified.