Sonipat: Unable to bear the trauma of his father's death in a road rage incident, a youth died by suicide at the place of his funeral. at Sonipat in Haryaana on Wednesday. Police sources said that the youth called Sandeep was shocked to know that his father has died after being run over by a youth in his SUV after they had an altercation.

They also said that Sandeep ended his own life at the crematorium where his father's last rites were performed. There is severe discontent among the family members of the deceased as the accused were not yet arrested. His family members said that he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and died late on Wednesday night.

According to police Sandeep's father Jagbir, a bus driver of Haryana Roadways, posted as a driver in the Delhi Depot. While Jagbir was on his way to the Delhi Depot on a bus on Tuesday he entered into a heated altercation with youth in an SUV near Bahalgarh following which the youth started to follow the bus allegedly with an intention to kill him.

When the bus reached Kundli Police Station, Jagbir and his colleague Fateh Singh got down and tried to speak to the accused but he ran them over and fled from the spot along with his female companion. While Jagbir died on the spot, Singh sustained serious injuries. The incident took place only 30 meters away from the police station.