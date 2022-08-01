Yamunanagar (Haryana): A son's gift from Canada took the father by surprise. He became speechless when he opened the gift that came from the United States. When Ayush's father, Subhash Chandra, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana, opened the parcel he found the registry document of three acres of land purchased on the moon as well as a boarding pass.

On the top cover of the registry document it was written, "A wonderful gift for my wonderful father.' Speaking about this 'beyond imagination gift', Subhash Chandra said, "Earlier, my son was telling me that he will do something different for me. But, what he did for me was beyond my imagination. It appears that something impossible became possible."

When the courier delivery boy knocked at my door for handing over the parcel; my first impression was that he (courier boy) visited the wrong address. But, when I checked, it was found to be true. When I opened it, more surprise was in store, said Chandra, adding, "The next morning my son's call came from Canada. He was tracking the courier. The moment, it was delivered he gave me a call asking — how was the gift."