Ambala (Haryana): The terrorist organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ) has released a video threatening to hoist the Khalistan flag at all DC offices in the state on April 29 to mark the 36th year of the Khalistan Declaration Day. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, associated with SFJ issued the threat in a video.

Pannu also said in the video that a referendum will be held on Khalistan in which Haryana will be shown as part of Khalistan. He also said that the campaign will be run on April 29. Reacting to the development, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has warned of strong action against it.

Vij said that some mischievous elements are trying to disrupt peace in Punjab and Haryana. He also said that he had instructed the Haryana DGP to take action."I have forwarded the video to the DGP and asked him to take action. Some mischievous elements are trying to disrupt peace in Punjab and Haryana. We will not tolerate such activities and take strong action," said Vij.

