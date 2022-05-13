Haryana: Hemant Kalsan, serving Inspector General of Police, Home Guard, Haryana evokes another controversy after allegedly thrashing a shopkeeper under the influence of alcohol in Haryana's Panchkula. Haryana Police arrested him after registering a FIR in Pinjore police station on Friday. He will be presented before the court on Saturday.

As per the information in the complaint, victim shopkeeper Talwinder stated that he is differently-abled and runs a general store. On May 12, at 8 pm, a person came to him under the influence of alcohol and introduced himself as IG Home Guard Hemant Kalsan. After this, he ransacked the shop and assaulted him, when locals gathered and tried to save him, IG also misbehaved with them. As the SHO, Pinjore police station received the information, he reached the spot and arrested the IG after getting his medical test done.

Meanwhile someone shot a video of the incident in which IG can be scene engaged in the scuffle and now the video is getting viral.

Earlier on last Sunday, he was booked for molestation, sexual harassment and threatening and intimidating a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, in an inebriated condition. He was involved in many such incidents in the past and has become a habitual offender of sorts.

According to sources, the state government is thinking of giving premature retirement to the tainted police officer. It is reliably learned that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given his nod to the recommendation made by the committee investigating his matter.

