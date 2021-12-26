Chandigarh: Haryana has reported 10 cases of Omicron so far, including one case on Sunday, state health department officials said. A 23-year-old woman from Kalka in Panchkula district, with a travel history to the United States, was tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19 on Sunday, they said.

Faridabad, Karnal, Panipat, Gurugram and Yamunanagar are the other districts where cases of Omicron were reported, they said. In view of the emergence of Omicron cases, the Haryana government has already imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from Saturday.

The government has also said people eligible for vaccination but are not fully vaccinated will be banned from entering malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

Meanwhile, the upswing in COVID-19 cases in Haryana continued, with 92 fresh infections being reported on Sunday. Of these, 68 cases were reported in Gurugram alone, an official said. However, no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

The total case count in the state rose to 7,72,633 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,062. Among other districts, Ambala reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, and Faridabad, Panchkula and Yamunanagar reported four cases each.

The total active cases in the state stood at 472 while the overall recoveries were 7,62,076. The recovery rate was 98.63 per cent, the bulletin said.

PTI