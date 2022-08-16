Hapur (UP): A prisoner from Faridabad Haryana was shot dead by unknown attackers while a police constable was injured in the firing outside a court in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The miscreants fled from the spot after the attack. It is learned that the prisoner Lakhanpal was being taken out of the court by Haryana police when 3-4 miscreants started firing at him.

Injured Lakhanpal was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. Meerut IG Praveen Kumar reached the spot to assess the situation. SP Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said that the incident took place at a distance of 25 meters from the gate of the court adding, 3-4 unidentified miscreants opened fire on the prisoner. The injured prisoner died during treatment in the hospital, the SP said.