Panipat (Haryana): Faith in their daughters turned out to be a stronger force than poverty and a conservative society. Despite financial constraints and objections from their neighbors a small-time mechanic and his wife ensured that their two daughters can successfully their dream of playing handball at the international level.

Inderpal Jangra, a resident of Shri Vidyanand Colony of Panipat repairs punctures. With his meager income, he has to sustain his wife, a son, and two daughters. Despite hardships, he took loans and stood by his daughters in pursuit of their dream. This raised eyebrows among his neighbors but Jangra and his wife Kamlesh brushed aside the claims and now both their daughters have become national-level handball players.

It all started seven years ago when Jangra's daughter Anu(17) took part in a sporting event on behalf of her school. At the ground, the coach asked about her interest in sports to which she expressed interest in handball. Since then Anu did not look back. She went on to play at the district level, and state level and currently is playing at the national level. She has participated in five national-level handball competitions so far.

Anu's success also inspired her younger sister Anjali (15) to play handball. Anu herself became her coach. Anjali won a gold medal in the very first national-level handball competition she took part in. Anu has so far won one silver and two bronze medals in the national handball competition and is currently practicing at Sai Center in Gujarat. Anjali is taking coaching in the center of Hisar.

However, it was not just their parents who supported them despite the odds. Their elder brother Anuj sacrificed his education to help his father so that his two sisters can pursue their dream. Anuj dropped out of school after Class X. Now, the two sisters have set their aims for the Olympics.