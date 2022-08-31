Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Tuesday visited the farmhouse of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to probe a complaint of theft lodged by her family members. Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

Her family alleged that a laptop, digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras and some documents were stolen from the farmhouse recently, police said. They claimed that Shivam, an aide of the BJP leader's associate Sudhir Sangwan, had taken these things from the farmhouse after the news of her death on August 23. The family also met Hisar's Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

"A theft case was registered on their complaint a few days ago. We have assured them of a thorough investigation in the case is on," Singh told reporters in Hisar on Tuesday. When asked what was the complaint, Singh said, "It has been stated that at the behest of one of her associates, his subordinate Shivam, who worked as an accountant, stole some documents, a laptop and other articles from the farmhouse".

A Hisar police official also visited the farmhouse in connection with the investigations in the case. While Phogat's family has raised suspicion of foul play in her death, her teenage daughter Yashodhara reiterated their demand of a CBI probe into the incident. "We want a CBI probe. We want justice," she said. The Goa Police have so far arrested five persons, including two of Phogat's associates, in connection with the case.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said in Panaji the investigation into the case would now be conducted by a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer. The probe into the case was earlier conducted by a police inspector-level officer. Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij had on Monday said the state government has written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of the BJP leader.

The move came after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave an assurance to Phogat's family members who met him at his residence here on Saturday evening and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death. (PTI)