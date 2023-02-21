Nuh (Haryana): Haryana Police on Tuesday registered a case against 30 to 40 unnamed Rajasthan police personnel on a complaint by a woman that her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was allegedly assaulted by them during a raid to nab her son, who is an accused in the Bharatpur abduction-murder case.

Following the complaint of Dulari Devi, an FIR has been registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 312 (causing miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station here, the police said.

We had exhumed the body of the stillborn baby whose postmortem was conducted by a board of doctors on Monday and the final report is awaited. Following the complaint of Dulari Devi, an FIR has been registered against unnamed cops of Rajasthan police," Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh, told PTI. Devi is the mother of accused Srikant Pandit and the woman who lost her child is his wife. He is among the five linked to the Bajrang Dal who have been booked for allegedly abducting and killing the two men hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday.

The Rajasthan Police has denied Devi's allegation. "Nuh police registered the FIR against 30 to 40 unidentified cops of Rajasthan police on Tuesday," an official said. Rajasthan Police was conducting a raid at the house of Srikant in village Maroda on Friday morning when the alleged incident occurred. Devi alleged that her full-term pregnant daughter-in-law hgave birth to a stillborn child after she was assaulted duriga raid by 30-40 cops of Rajasthan police, who were in uniform as well as plain clothes.

Pandit's mother, in her complaint, had also alleged that the police forcibly took away her two other sons. After these allegations, Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh initiated a probe into the matter. The cause of death of the child is not ascertained yet as the viscera examination report from the forensic science laboratory is awaited, the official said. The two victims, Junaid and Nasir, were alleged to have been abducted and murdered by cow vigilantes.

Earlier, Bharatpur Superintendent of P Shyam Singh had claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police personnel had gone to Pandit's home but they never entered the premises. "The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is an accused that is why they levelling allegations," he said. Pandit is a member of the cow protection group led by Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is among the four accused evading arrest. (PTI)