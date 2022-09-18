Karnal (Haryana): A police constable died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the roof of the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban. The incident took place late on Friday night. The deceased was first rushed to the Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal but was later referred to Medanta in Gurugram where he died during treatment, police said.

According to police the deceased Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Gokalgarh village in Bhiwani district, was undergoing training to get promoted to the post of head constable in IRB. DIG of the police academy Arun Nehra said that Mukesh died after falling from the roof. He also said that the father of the deceased had passed away recently for which he wanted to take leave.

" He told other jawans that the instructor of the police academy was refusing to grant him leaves. Since he was asking for a long leave, the instructor did not grant it," said Nehra. He also said that the instructor will be questioned in this regard adding that the relatives of the deceased have been informed about his death.

The DIG said that the post-mortem of the body had been done. Terming the death as "unfortunate", he said that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken as per law.