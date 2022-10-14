Chandigarh: Continuing with its demolition drive against illegal properties and structures constructed by criminals, Haryana Police with the civil administration razed several illegal structures built on government land in Sonipat district by notorious gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri.

Jatheri is involved in more than three dozen criminal cases, they said. A joint team of police and civil administration demolished the illegal construction with bulldozers on Friday, said an official statement.Police are taking stern action against criminals and drug traffickers, and in the last few days, have demolished several properties acquired through ill-gotten means by such criminal elements, it said.

"In this series, police on Friday demolished illegal buildings built on government land including six shops, one service station, and one RO plant in Sonipat district by Sandeep alias Kala, a resident of village Jatheri. These premises were built from the money earned by extortion," it said.

Jatheri has several cases including murder, attempt to murder, and robbery lodged across police stations in Haryana. He is serving a jail term having been convicted in many cases, and is facing trial in some others, said the statement. A list of criminals who have acquired property in an illegal manner is being prepared by the police and strict action will be initiated against them, it added. (PTI)