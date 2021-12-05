Chandigarh: Haryana's real-life Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Assistant Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar, is working in Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of State Crime Branch, Haryana Police, has reunited approximately 600 children with their parents. Kumar has been toiling hard to reunite missing children with their parents since 2016.

DGP PK Agarwal appreciated his efforts and empathy towards these missing children. Speaking to ETV Bharat ASI Rajesh said that, in the year 2016, he had gone to a children's home. Where kids repeatedly asked him to help them reunite with their parents. Kumar's heart sank after hearing the pleas of those children. After that, he realized that something should be done for such children and since then he has been engaged in this work.

According to the information, ASI Rajesh has taken more than 600 missing people including women, children and elderly people to their homes from twenty states and three countries in the last five years.

ASI Rajesh said, "the first girl who hailed from Bengal could not speak properly. But language was never a barrier as the conversation was translated from Bengali into Hindi. Then I came to know that she was separated from her home. We started searching for her family and found her family in Gurugram. The reunion gave me immense happiness. After this, my mission to reunite the separated children with their loved ones began,"

The real-life Bajrangi Bhaijaan said that he has rescued some elderly people who were mentally unstable and transported them back to their homes. There were some people who were separated from their family for more than 20 years, but due to his efforts, they were able to meet their families. Many cases also came to the light where many children left their homes in anger after being beaten up or scolded by their parents. Many have reached other cities by boarding the train and he has made arrangements for these children to reach their homes. He has also dealt with cases of children being kidnapped.

Rajesh Kumar said, "I faced many challenges while sending a separated member to his family. In many cases, an adult or child is not mentally sound or are specially-abled children, we find it very difficult to get information about them, but we try in different ways to know where he or she is from, what is the name of his parents or relatives."

He also said that the children belonging to backward classes who get separated from their families are mostly found in railway stations. He has appealed to the common people that "if anyone finds such a child, then they should immediately call the helpline number 1098. Take that child to the police station. This small help of people can prove to be a big step in leading that child to his family."