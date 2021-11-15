Panipat (Haryana): Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association has called for a statewide strike on Monday to protest against the union government's abrupt decision to reduce central excise duty which has led to a loss for petrol pump owners. The strike that began at 6 am today (Nov 15) will end at 6 am on Tuesday (Nov 16).

HPDA also warned private petrol pump operators of imposing a 50 thousand fine and social boycott, if they violate the association's orders.

"We demand the government to hike our commission and reimburse losses suffered due to a sudden cut in excise duty. Due to the Centre's decision on reducing the price of petrol and diesel, dealers have faced a loss of lakhs, therefore we demand our reimbursement on loss," Association's senior state vice president, Palwinder Singh said.

Anil Kumar, State president of petroleum dealers association said, "We have been writing to the Haryana government about our concern but they are not responding to us. If the government does not listen to us, we will hold a strike. We will neither buy nor purchase oil."

State President of the Association, Sanjeev Chaudhary informed that emergency services - police, fire brigade, ambulance and army vehicles would be exempted.

Earlier, in a significant decision, the Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had witnessed an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10. It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following the Centre's suit, many other states have also announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.