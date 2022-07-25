Yamunanagar (Haryana): A car accident that caused serious injuries to some Kanwariyas has led to serious protests in the state. A car moving at a high speed hit some Kanwariyas on the Saharanpur-Kuruskshetra road near Radaur on Sunday, leading to injuries to devotees namely Rakesh, Chanda and Munni, police sources said.

Protesting Kanwariyas in Haryana

Infuriated over the incident, the Kanwariyas took to the street and sat on a dharna. The protestors also blocked the roads and began shouting slogans against the administration. The protest soon escalated into violence leading to vandalism by some of the protesters. Some vehicles in the vicinity of the protests were torched.

On receiving information about the incident, the local police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protesting Kanwariyas. The protesters, on the other hand, were demanding immediate arrest of the erring car.

Some of the protesters blamed the police for allowing the car driver to escape from the spot. Some other protesters, directly addressing the police officers, asked to bring the car driver to the spot.

The police had to resort to heavy deployment amid the worsening situation. The protesters started retreating when they saw the deployment of heavy police reinforcement at the spot.