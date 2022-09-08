Karnal : Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a national level wrestler for allegedly peddling drug injections from village Kaith in Haryana's Panipat. Tahir Hussain, ASP of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau said that a team of Narcotics Control Bureau Madhuban recovered a huge quantity of banned narcotic injections from the accused Kaushal, who was arrested from the Kaith village in Panipat district.

Kaushal has wrestled at the national level and has also won a silver medal. He suffered fracture in his foot in an accident following he stopped wrestling. Sources said that after his accident his income dried up and Kaushal started smuggling drugs to earn money.