Panipat: Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram, was produced in the Panipat Court on Friday in connection with the deadly attack on a witness, who testified in the conviction of the father-son duo in rape cases. Narayan Sai was produced in the court of Judge Nishant Sharma at around 11:03 am.

The case is related to a fatal attack on Mahendra Chawla of Panipat on May 13, 2015. Chawla had escaped the attack and later testified against Asaram and Sai in rape cases. Asaram was sentenced to life in April 2018 in a rape case dating back to 2013. Narayan Sai was also sentenced to life in April 2019 in for raping a disciple in 2013.

Narayan Sai was brought from Surat Jail to Panipat Court for the second time in seven years. On Friday, on receiving information about Narayan Sai's appearance in the Panipat court, the followers reached around the court in the morning itself to get his glimpse. On seeing Narayan Sai, the followers were seen jostling to meet him.

However, the police kept him away from the court premises. Mahendra Chawla, a resident of Sanauli Khurd village of Panipat, was once the PA of Asaram's son Narayan Sai. In 1996, Mahendra Chawla became his disciple after being influenced by Asaram. He decided to leave Asaram and his son Narayan Sai together in 2015 after the father-son duo was accused of rape.