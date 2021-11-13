Palwal (Haryana): A minor fire broke out in an AC coach of New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Express on Saturday morning, the Northern Railways said. The incident took place at the Asawati railway station in Palwal.

Smoke was detected around 7.40 am following which the train was stopped at Asaoti station in Haryana between Nizamuddin and Palwal section for technical review.

An official spokesperson said the fire broke out due to a brake jam.

"The fire was extinguished, all passengers are safe. It was a minor fire. More smoke than fire actually," said Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways.