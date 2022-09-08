Faridabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly uprooted hiss wife's fingernails after she refused to demand dowry money from her parents. The incident has come to the fore from the Palla area of ​​Haryana's Faridabad. According to the woman, she was married about 13 years ago to the accused Rajesh, living in the Dheeraj Nagar area. She said everything went well for a few days of marriage, but her husband soon started torturing and beating her.

As informed by the victim, the accused was demanding a dowry of Rs 4 lakh from her and torturing her for the same every day. On Sunday, he got into an argument with her over the same thing and when the woman refused to get the money, Rajesh got angry and started beating her.

The victim alleged that Rajesh brought a pair of pliers and pulled out the nails of her toes. When the neighbors reached the spot after hearing the screams of the victim, the husband fled from the spot. After this, the family members of the woman got her admitted to the hospital.

The victim then reached out to the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused. The police officials have registered a case under section 498 related to dowry harassment and section 323 pertaining to assault. The accused is presently absconding.

Meanwhile, the victim alleged that the police has neither taken any action on her complaint nor reached the hospital to record her statement. The victim demands that the police take appropriate legal action against her husband, brother-in-law, and father-in-law. She has also clarified that she no longer wants to live with her husband.