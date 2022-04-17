Sonipat (Haryana): A major fire has broken out at a factory in the Kundli industrial area of Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place at the factory of a company named Agson Private Limited.

They further revealed that peppermint was being produced in the factory. Upon being informed about the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is yet to be brought under control as chemical containers in the factory are exploding. The explosions are making the fire brigade's work difficult. Several fire tenders have been called in from adjoining districts and Delhi to douse the flames.