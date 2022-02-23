Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Monday that he knew nothing about the Z-plus category security provided to imprisoned godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during the latter's furlough.

"Neither have I received any such file, nor do I have any information about his security," Vij said. The minister's comment assumes significance after the Haryana government, on Tuesday, issued Z plus category security to the chief of Dera Sachha Sauda.

Ram Rahim Singh received a furlough for three weeks back on February 7.

In a letter written on behalf of ADG CID to the Rohtak Range Commissioner, it has been detailed that the self-styled Godman runs the risk of being attacked by pro-Khalistan groups. The letter further noted that in view of the possible danger, a tightening of security was necessary for Ram Rahim.

