Panipat: Fed up with the corruption in his own department, the head constable posted in Panipat's Tehsil Camp sent in his resignation letter to the Superintendent of Police on Thursday. Head Constable Ashish, while resigning made some strong allegations against the police personnel of his own department, and asked the authorities to either take action against the corrupt officials or accept his resignation.

Ashish, who is posted in Panipat's Tehsil Camp in the traffic and encroachment department, alleged in his letter that in the past 3 days, his team had caught several people in cases of gambling, intoxication, and illicit liquor. But while the arrests were being made, some police personnel from his own department reached the spot dressed in normal clothes and helped the criminals to escape.

Ashish alleged that several police officers from his department are involved in corruption. The constable further wrote that he is 'fed up of the illegal work going on at the behest of the police, and is therefore resigning'. Alleging that some officials also freed the arrested criminals illegally, he said that 'his conscience would not allow him to allow such illegal activities going on under his watch. "I would rather become a farmer than work at such a corrupt place," the constable said while speaking to a group of reporters.

Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, while responding to the resignation letter, has asked the constable to submit it further to the OSI branch. Meanwhile, Head Constable Ashish said that he also plans on writing a letter to Home Minister Anil Vij in this regard.