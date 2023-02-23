Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday proposed allocating Rs 50 crore in the 2023-24 budget for the construction of an additional Vidhan Sabha building. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government has identified a site in Chandigarh where an additional complex for the Vidhan Sabha can be constructed and is in discussion with the UT Administration here for allotment of the site.

"I propose to make a provision of Rs 50 crore for the construction of the additional Vidhan Sabha premises," Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said as he presented a Rs 1.83 lakh crore budget for 2023-24 in the state assembly here. Notably, last year, Haryana's proposed move of seeking a piece of land in Chandigarh for setting up its additional building Vidhan Sabha had evoked sharp reaction from political parties in Punjab which said that they will never allow it to happen, saying Chandigarh belongs to Punjab only.

UT Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Haryana has sought 10 acres of land in Chandigarh for additional building of its state assembly. It has identified the land adjacent to the traffic lights of Madhya Marg near railway station road junction. In lieu of it, Haryana has offered a 10-acre site in Panchkula. "Haryana shares its Vidhan Sabha premises with Punjab. There is a space constraint and the Vidhan Sabha and its committees are unable to function properly. The government has identified a site in Chandigarh where an additional complex for the Vidhan Sabha can be constructed," Khattar said.

Khattar also said the government proposes to construct multi-storeyed housing complex for residential housing for government employees here. (PTI)