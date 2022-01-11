Chandigarh: Haryana government has invoked Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on Tuesday to stop doctors from going on strike for six months. Due to the strike of government doctors, health services came to a standstill in many districts of the state thus the patients suffered a lot.

Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted that as ESMA has been implemented in Haryana, now health workers will not be able to go on strike for 6 months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike obstructing the management of corona virus spread in the state.

The doctors are on strike on Tuesday to demand the creation of a cadre of specialist doctors in government hospitals, a reservation of 40 percent seats for post-graduate degree holder doctors, and a ban on direct recruitment of Senior Medical Officers (SMO).

District President of Ambala Association, Dr. Mukesh Kandhara told that in the month of December, State Health Minister Anil Vij had assured all the doctors to meet the Chief Minister to discuss their demands and get them resolved by December 31.

He said that the Health Minister is in their favor but there is a delay in resolving their demands at the higher official level thus all the doctors have decided to keep OPD closed at the state level on the call of the association.

Dr. Mukesh Kandhara told that if the state government does not take any prompt decision, then the doctors will also stop OPD and emergency services on January 14.

