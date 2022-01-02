Chandigarh (Haryana): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the state authorities on Saturday ordered the closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad, and three other districts from January 2 to 12.

According to an official order, the three other districts where these restrictions are applicable are Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonepat.

The order stated that all the sports complexes, swimming pools, and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international sports events.

"Government and private offices, except for emergency or essential services have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance. Malls and markets will be allowed to open till 5 pm, while bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity," the order read.

It further said, "Only fully-vaccinated people are allowed to enter at places like markets, public transport, religious places, bars, restaurants, etc."

"In funerals and marriages, gathering should not be more than 50 and 100 persons respectively," it added.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 552 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, informed state health bulletin.

ANI