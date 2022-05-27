Chandigarh(Haryana): The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 report released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday indicated that Haryana government school students have outperformed the private and government schools of Delhi. The NAS survey was conducted in 720 districts across the country in November 2021. The survey included III, V, VIII and X class students. Mathematics, Language and Social Science have been included in the survey for Classes III and V. Whereas Mathematics, Language, Science and Social Science for Class VIII. Along with all the subjects for Class X, English was also included in the survey.

A total of 3,220 government and private schools in Haryana were included in this survey. A total of 13,975 teachers were included as supervisors while a total of 98,476 students took part in it. According to the report released by the Ministry of Education said not only the performance of government schools in the state was better than private schools, but the students of Haryana also outperformed Delhi schools in classes III, V and VIII. However, in Class X, private schools are seen to be ahead of government schools.

Also Read: At this Mysore school, robots teach and mentor students

Meanwhile, the National Achievement Survey 2021 report cleared the misconception that was prevailing among parents about the education system in government schools. The State government said that continuous efforts are being made that the students of government schools should not only compete with private schools in every field, but should also be given such an environment that they also perform better than private schools. It is the efforts of the State government and the Ministry of Education department that infrastructure in government schools is being improved

What is the National Achievement Survey: The National Achievement Survey is a national level survey of the learning talent of students by the Ministry of Education. It provides a clear picture of the effectiveness of schooling. This data helps in comparing the quality of school education. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed this assessment framework to compare learning outcomes and assess skills acquired by students.