Chandighar: The government of Haryana has reduced the drinking age from 25 years to 21 years by making amendments to its existing Excise act. Haryana Legislative Assembly passed the 'Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021' on the last day of the winter session.

According to this bill, now the legal minimum age for buying, drinking or selling liquor and other intoxicants in the state has become 21 years. Earlier, in the state, a person below the age of 25 years could neither buy nor sell liquor.

Supporting the amendment, the government said, “At the time of framing the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22, it was discussed that the age limit may be reduced from 25 years to 21 years, as many of other states have prescribed lower age limits.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi has also recently reduced the age limit to 21 years. Moreover, the socio-economic conditions of the day have changed drastically from the time when the provisions were incorporated in the Excise Act. People now are more educated and participating in new endeavours and also can take rational decisions when it comes to responsible drinking.

Accordingly, The Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed to reduce the minimum age limit of 25 years as provided in Sections 27, 29, 30 and 62 of the Haryana Excise Act, 1914 to 21 years.”

Earlier under Section 27 of the Haryana Excise Act, 1914 states that a lease for the manufacture as well as wholesale or retail sale of any country liquor or narcotic drugs shall not be granted by the State Government to a person who is not less than 25 years of age. If anybody found doing so can be imprisoned and a penalty of 50 thousand can be imposed on him.

