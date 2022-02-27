Charkhi Dadri: It is a tale of human values, compassion, and universal brotherhood — or sisterhood, precisely in this case — which binds us together even during a war. A girl from Haryana, who is studying medicine in Ukraine, has refused to leave the war-torn country even though she got an opportunity to get evacuated.

The reason: the owner of the house where she has been staying as a paying guest has voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army to serve his country during the ongoing war with Russia and the girl is supporting his wife in taking care of his three small children. “I may live or not, but I will not leave these children and their mother in such a situation,” Neha told her aunt Savita Jakhar over a phone call. While her mother is a teacher based in the Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

Neha lost her father, who was in the Indian Army, a couple of years ago. Last year, she got admitted to a medical college in Ukraine. As of now, the 17-year-old student from Haryana is living in a bunker with the wife and three children of the house-owner.

“We keep on hearing blasts outside, but we are fine so far,” she told her aunt Savita.

Elaborating further, Savita Jakhar said, “Neha got attached to the children of the house-owner. She got advisories to leave the country as the war seemed imminent. Her mother made frantic efforts to arrange for her daughter’s evacuation. Finally, the girl got an opportunity to cross over to Romania, but she refused to abandon the affectionate family she has been staying with at this critical juncture.”

Meanwhile, former Minister Satpal Sangwan lauded Neha's decision and said, "Amidst the situation in Ukraine, Dadri's daughter has set a great example of humanity. We applaud her spirit and will honor her once she returns to Dadri."

Similarly, State President of BJP Kisan Morcha Sukhwinder Sheoran also praised her. "The government of Haryana and the Centre are continuously working for the return of the children. Meanwhile, the martyr's daughter has set an example of bravery by deciding to stay there till the end of the war, to save the lives of her house-owner's wife and her three children," he said.

