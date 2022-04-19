Gurugram: In a heartbreaking incident, a four-year-old child died in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday after being hit by his school van. The boy, identified as Siddharth, suffered grievous injuries when the school van driver backed up the vehicle without checking his surroundings, causing the van to run over the child. Speaking about the incident, Gulshan Singh, the boy's father, alleged that the death of his son had to do with both the school van incident and the subsequent medical negligence.

"There was no conductor in the van. The driver helped him get down and reversed the vehicle without noticing that the child was still behind the van. We brought him to the hospital, but the hospital staff fooled us for nearly two hours. They are the ones who called the police. My son was stable till that point and even implored us to take him back home. The hospital sent an ambulance nearly four hours after we requested it. We got him admitted by paying them Rs 6,000. After this, they told us that he had passed away. Whatever happened occurred due to medical negligence," Singh said.

Kherki Daula Police Station in-charge Rajendra noted that two separate complaints have been filed regarding the incident. "Today, while the boy was getting down at Shikohpur village near his house, he was run over. He was taken to Pushpanjali Hospital in Gurugram, where he expired at around 5 pm in the evening. The family has registered a complaint of medical negligence against the hospital in the Civil Lines police station. The complaint regarding the van-related incident has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station and will be investigated separately. We have registered a complaint about the latter and the process of lodging an FIR is underway," he stated.

