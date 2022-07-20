Sonipat: Four people including three women died after a pickup van hit a tractor trolley on the National Highway 44 passing through Sonipat in Haryana on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the flyover of Garhi Kala village in the Ganaur police station area when the speeding Bolero pickup hit the tractor trolley running ahead.

In the accident, three women and a man on board the pickup van died on the spot. Six more people have been injured in the accident. The dead have not yet been identified. The police reached the spot and took the bodies in possession and sent them to the general hospital for post-mortem. Assistant Sub Inspector Ravindra Kumar said that they have launched a probe into the accident.

