Rewari: The GRP has registered a case against two railway station masters under relevant sections of IPC for allegedly refusing keys to a toilet to an ill-fated female passenger and also for misbehaving with her on Monday. The woman from Delhi’s Paschim Vihar said on Monday evening, she fell ill while waiting for the train in the waiting room of the Rewari railway station.

She said that she wanted to go to the toilet, but both the ladies and the gent's toilets were locked. Then the woman went to the station masters Vinay Sharma and Ram Avtar and asked them for the key to the toilet. But they refused to give the keys saying that "women make toilets dirty," police said. When the woman told the station master that the public toilet could not be locked, both station masters misbehaved with me, police added.

Later, she complained to the GRP, which registered a case against both the station masters under relevant sections. GRP official Bhupendra Singh assured, "both the station masters will be arrested soon,"