Nuh: Farmers on Friday protested the construction work being done by a Chinese company at IMT Sohna is Haryana's Nuh district. The protestors, after receiving information that a Chinese corporation was doing construction work in the area, attempted to stop all work being done at the site.

As per information, this led to a face off between the farmers and workers of the company, with the latter being accused of raising inflammatory slogans such as as ‘Bhartiya Kisan Union murdabad, China zindabad’. This angered the farmers further, as they noted that they would never allow a company from China, a country which attacks Indian soldiers, to function in the area.

As the situation escalated, a huge number of police personnel were deployed at the site. Nuh SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) Saloni Sharma, too, reached the spot and talked to the farmers. She has also invited the demonstrators for a formal meeting.

“An investigation will be conducted to identify employees who have misbehaved with the farmers, and the police will do its work”, she said. The Bharatiya Kisan Union has warned of sit-demonstrations at the site in case legal action is not taken against the concerned workers.

Significantly, the farmers involved in the incident are residents of nine nearby villages, who have, for long, been seeking compensation for their land, which was acquired for IMT Sohna. The acquisition occurred under the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government in Haryana, and saw a total of 1600 acres of land being taken from villages in the area such as Rajkameb, Mehroula, Khedi etc.