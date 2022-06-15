Chandigarh: Expelled Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi whose cross-voting resulted in the defeat of fellow party leader Ajay Maken in the recent Rajya Sabha polls is likely to join the BJP, sources said. Bishnoi, who was expelled from all the posts due to the cross-voting, is visiting Delhi today where he may meet the central leadership of the BJP triggering speculations that he may join the party.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal is also on a visit to Delhi today, where he will meet top party leaders. Bishnoi had voted for the JJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma instead of the Congress candidate Ajay Maken leading to Maken's defeat. It is noteworthy that before the Rajya Sabha elections, a picture of Bishnoi with Chief Minister Manohar Lal had also gone viral.



Earlier on Tuesday, Bishnoi when asked about the cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, said that it was “necessary to break the arrogance of some people. I have hit sixes on the last ball.” Immediately after the results, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said Bishnoi was welcome to join the BJP. The Chief Minister had said that Bishnoi's vote is “in support of the policies of the Central Government.” Haryana Deputy CM, Dushyant Chautala also offered an olive branch to the Congress deserter. He thanked Kuldeep Bishnoi for voting for JJP-backed candidate Kartikeya Sharma.

