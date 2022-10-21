Chandigarh: Haryana Education Department has instructed all government schools in the State to hold the Nipun Bal Ramayana competition on November 11. Education Department officials said that by taking part in the competition, children will be able to pronounce words correctly and will be proficient in communication skills through role play.

The school authorities have also been instructed to rehearse the characters from October 26 to November 10, so that on November 11, children can stage Ramayana properly. Education Department sources said that teachers have been instructed to make 3 to 4 minutes video of the staging of Ramlila and upload it on Twitter and Facebook with hashtags Nipun Haryana, Nipun Ramayana, and Nipun FLN.

The best staging of Bal Ramayana in this competition will be promoted on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of Nipun Haryana. Bal Ramayana has been included so that children can improve their language skills.