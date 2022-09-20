Fatehabad (Haryana): An open letter by a drunkard to Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala urging him to add flavour to Desi liquor has been in circulation on social media. The applicant's name is Birendra Sangwan. Annoyed over the taunts Birendra was receiving from his wife and others for bad breath after taking the country-made alcohol, he was compelled to shoot off a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

The letter stated, "We poor people consume country liquor because it is cheap and affordable. But the companies are making substandard country liquor. Whenever I sit adjacent to my wife and others they ask me to push off or stay away due to bad breath. Alcoholics taking Desi liquor also play an important role in enhancing the exchequer of the Haryana government. Hence, our plea must be taken into consideration."

Read: Haryana government reduces drinking age from 25 years to 21 years

"Change in the flavour of Desi liquor will be a great relief for us. We are expecting that our plea will be heard. This is the common problem being faced by those consuming Desi alcohol. You are also helping the Excise Department. Therefore, Deputy CM's directives to companies to manufacture flavored alcohol will be a great relief for us."

It has also been learnt that Birendra had also written a letter to a Murthal-based liquor company. But to date, neither the Excise Department nor the liquor company has responded to his letter. However, Birendra wrote the letter in March 2022, but it became viral recently.