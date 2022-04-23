Rewari: A Dalit youth from the Bhairampur Bhadangi village here was assaulted and robbed by a couple of youth from the same village after he refused to consume alcohol. In a complaint filed against the miscreants, the victim alleged that the two men first tied his hands and then forced him to drink alcohol mixed with urine. The accused then assaulted him and fled away with Rs 10,000 cash. The Bawal police station has registered a case against both the accused.

As informed by the officials, the victim has alleged that the miscreants -- identified as Rohit and Tushar -- met him on his way to Rewari while he had set out to buy a mobile phone on Friday. Tushar, who was from the same village as the victim, told him that he too was heading to Rewari. The victim thereafter decided to travel together with Tushar, oblivious of his plans. The accused then took the victim to a ground in the village and executed the crime there with his accomplice Rohit.

As said in the complaint, the accused forcibly asked the victim to drink beer with them. After the victim refused to do so, they tied his hands with a cloth and forced him to drink the alcohol mixed with urine. The victim consequently vomited it all out. The accused then beat him up, snatched all the money and a mobile phone he was carrying and fled the spot.

Police said that the accused also threatened the victim using his Scheduled Caste. As soon as the victim gained consciousness, he went home and informed his family members about the incident. His family first admitted him to Bawal Hospital for treatment, while he was shifted to Rewari Hospital from there. The family then lodged a complaint against the accused and the police have started the search for both of them by registering a case under various sections of the SCST Act, snatching, and intimidation.

